Lauren Jauregui Making Music With Steve Aoki After Camila Cabello Slams Fifth Harmony

Lauren Jauregui might be following in Camila Cabello’s solo footsteps! The Fifth Harmony diva has the Twitterverse buzzing thanks to several snapshots taken with famed music producer Steve Aoki. Might she be leaving the band too? Find out now!

Lauren Jauregui is making new music without Fifth Harmony. At least that’s the impression she’s gave on Feb. 15, thanks to a slew of pictures shared online in a recording studio with Steve Aoki. The revelations come mere days after Lauren’s former bandmate, Camila Cabello, said some things during an interview she probably wishes she could take back. “Big things coming,” read one of Steve’s SnapChat stories including Lauren. We’re on the edge of our seats!

“Anywaaaaay I’m excited,” tweeted Lauren along with a picture within a picture, “@steveaoki is a hommieeee.” Who knew polaroids were still a thing? Might the cryptic message mean they’re making a throwback single or album a la Carly Rae Jepsen‘s criminally underrated “Emotion”? Or is she just distracting us from recent developments in the ongoing feud with Camila?

“Fifth Harmony wasn’t the maximum expression of me individually,” said Camila in Seventeen. “My fans are really going to know me from the music I’m writing. My goal is to be brave and open up my soul.” Subtle shade aside, her comments aren’t that far off from Justin Timberlake‘s feelings on his split from NSYNC. And, for what it’s worth, Lauren doesn’t seem to want any part of the drama. Shortly before going public with Steve, she tweeted, “Media assuming shit and falsely reporting hatred is so boring. REPORT the positive shit..there’s too much negativity in this world rn.”

Have you ever seen two people with better hair? Seriously though, we aren’t sure if we’re even cool enough to look at these pictures let alone listen to whatever jams come out of the studio session. Steve’s caption claims their making fire, three times over. After all of this hype, we hope they don’t let us down!

