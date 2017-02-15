Larsa & Scottie Pippen Prove Romance Is ‘Stronger Than Ever’ On V-Day After Brief Split: Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Hashtag ‘TeamPippen’ wants you to know that they’re doing just fine! Larsa and Scottie retreated to a tropical beach to celebrate Valentine’s Day, and these two didn’t look like they filed for divorce just 4 months ago! In fact, a split seemed like the last thing on the couple’s mind in the bikini snaps…

Larsa, 42, and Scottie Pippen, 51, for the win! It looks like these two aren’t rushing those divorce papers that the former Chicago Bulls star filed in Oct. 2016. The pair headed out on a tropical getaway to celebrate Valentine’s Day together and they even made it a family vacation with their daughter Sophia and sons, Scotty Jr., Justin and Preston!

The Pippen’s weren’t shy about their V-day getaway, either. Both Scottie and Larsa took to Instagram to post multiple photos from a sunny beach. Their matching captions have us thinking that their divorce may not be getting finalized after all. “#TeamPippen” was the caption on their family snapshots, and Scottie, who originally filed for divorce from Larsa even added, “Stronger than ever” to his photo. WOW!

No better way to spend the day than with these two @sophiapippen33 @justinpippen33 A post shared by Scottie Pippen (@scottiepippen) on Feb 14, 2017 at 1:50pm PST

It’s been reported that Larsa and Scottie are working on their 19-year marriage. They are trying to get back to a “good place,” as reported by TMZ, Feb. 8, and they apparently missed deadlines in Jan. 2017 to further the process of their divorce. And, these Valentine’s Day photos seem to paint a pretty picture of a sweet reconciliation. We’re so happy!

The Pippen’s vacation snaps come after there were already rumors that Larsa and Scottie were supposedly getting back together. The duo stepped out together with friends in LA on Feb. 6, and they looked happier than ever. What really made heads turn on their romantic night out was Larsa’s massive diamond on that finger, “from her Valentine!” And, it turns out that her bestie, Kim Kardashian, 36, was the brains behind that one…

🐠 A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:37pm PST

Around the time of Scottie and Larsa’s reported separation in Oct. 2016, police were reportedly called to their home twice for domestic disturbances. Then, there was the drama that Larsa allegedly cheated with rapper, Future, 33, when they were apparently spotted out together in Miami soon after her split with Scottie. But, Future later squashed reports that claimed they were romantically involved.

However, all of that drama seems to be over. Larsa and Scottie’s message that they’re going strong is being heard loud and clear, and we’re so happy that they’re obviously stalling their divorce! Hopefully they can get past their issues in time for a 20th wedding anniversary!



