Kylie Jenner Stuns At Yeezy Fashion Show With Sleek Hair & Nude Lip

Courtesy of Twitter

Kylie Jenner looked gorgeous, and just like her big sister Kim Kardashian, at Kayne West’s Yeezy fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15. Get details on her look below.

Kylie Jenner was spotted backstage rocking long, dark hair. It was straight, but with a bit of volume on top. It looked quite similar to her sister Kim Kardashian, who was at the Yeezy Season 5 show as well.

Her makeup was pretty and soft. Her lips were kept nude, but they were very plump. Her skin was glowing, and her eyes stood out with lots of lashes and plum shadow.

She wore a tan turtleneck, tan fur coat and high-waisted jeans at the show. This season 5 collection seems more wearable than season 4 — this one featured denim, track pants, bomber jackets, fur, and sneakers.

Kylie loves to change up her look. She looks so different every day and is a master at switching up her style.

On Feb 13, she rocked bright peach hair at the opening of her pop-up shop in NYC. I was actually there and it was a complete madhouse! There were thousands of fans who waited many, many hours in the very cold weather. Tons of fans got turned away on the first day — there were just too many people to fit in the store! There has been a line of hundreds every since it opened!

Kylie also showed off a short, shaggy bob during New York Fashion Week. Which Kylie look is your fave?

HollywoodLifers, did you love Kylie Jenner’s makeup at the Yeezy Fashion Show?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.