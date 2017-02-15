Courtesy of Instagram

This time around may be a lot different for Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber! The former flames reunited in LA on Feb. 8, and now a new report claims that these two could have a serious future together! Here’s why their relationship apparently means more than it ever did before…

2017 may be the year of Justin Bieber, 22, and Kourtney Kardashian, 37! After they reunited in LA on Feb. 8, the singer and the reality star are officially back on track, according to a new report from In Touch, Feb. 15. This is about to get hot…

The mag claims that their “crazy chemistry” and attraction for each other are the reasons that their relationship may be different this time around. The stars were first rumored to be sporadically hooking up in July 2015, after Kourt split with her ex, Scott Disick, 33.

After their Feb. 8 night out, the mag also claims that Justin and Kourt had another date at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills. The two were reportedly spotted getting “cozy over cocktails,” while at the lounge, and they “made no effort to hide their affections.” Wow!

Up until their recent 2017 hangouts, Justin and Kourt’s relationship has been a “pawn” for the both stars to make their exes — Selena Gomez, 24, and Scott Disick, 32 — jealous, as reported by In Touch. Kourt and the Biebs are attracted to each other, but it’s apparently been a lot of fun and games, until now.

Ever since Kourt got back from her Costa Rican Kardashian family vacation Jan. 29, where Scott was present, she and Justin have “been in constant contact,” the mag reports, “so who knows what the future holds.” Hmm…

Although Justin and Kourt are reportedly getting closer after their Feb. 8 reconciliation, Kourt spent Valentine’s Day alone, and so did Justin. The reality star laid low while she was spotted out in LA with her kids, Kris Jenner, 62, Corey Gamble, and North West, 4. Justin, on the other hand, was more blunt about his Valentine’s Day plans, or lack there of. He posted a sad video [which you can watch, above] to Instagram on Feb. 14, where he revealed that he didn’t have a valentine. Hopefully he shared some loving texts with Kourt.

