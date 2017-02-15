Khloe Kardashian: $2 Million Wedding To Tristan On The Way — All The Details

Things may be moving even faster than we thought between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson! After just six months of dating, the two are already planning for the rest of their life together — and they’re pulling out all the stops for a fall wedding, according to a new report. Will Khloe finally find everlasting love?!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Tristan Thompson, 25, are getting married this fall, Life & Style claims. “They’re willing to spend $2 million on a huge, extravagant event,” the mag’s source says. “Kris got dollar signs in her eyes when Khloe told her the news. She was up all night typing a wedding plan and ideas for a TV special.”

The reality star reportedly wants her lavish affair to go down at Joe Francis’ estate in Mexico, where the Kardashian family has spent plenty of time over the years. Of course, sisters Kim, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie, along with Khloe’s BFF, Malika Haqq, will serve as bridesmaids, too, according to the insider.

“Khloe and Tristan have talked a great deal about their wedding plans, and they can’t wait,” the source dishes. “They are totally in love and a wedding is the next natural step.” Of course, Khloe has gotten married in the public eye before — she wed Lamar Odom after less than a month of dating in a highly-publicized TV wedding, only for their relationship to fizzle out dramatically less than four years later.

Still, she hasn’t been shy about her love for Tristan, and has even practically uprooted her life to Cleveland, where he lives and plays basketball, to spend more time with him. Khloe has never given up on love, even after all she’s been through, and we’re crossing out fingers that it works out for her this time!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe and Tristan’s relationship is moving too fast? Do you think they’ll get married?