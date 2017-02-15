Kendall Jenner Reveals How Kylie & Kris Nearly Sabotage Her While On The Runway

Image Courtesy of NBC

Kendall Jenner absolutely loves modeling, so to find out her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kylie have tripped her up on the catwalk before is kind of shocking. Get the scoop right here.

Kendall Jenner, 21, may come from a famous family, but she’s definitely fabulous in her own right. Just look at how fun she was when she stopped by the Tonight Show to see Jimmy Fallon on Feb. 14. Having already been in town to take to the runway for New York Fashion Week, Kendall seemed thrilled to get the chance to sit down for a chat with the host. She even spilled some of her modeling secrets.

Jimmy asked Kendall if she’s ever gotten distracted by the famous faces lining the catwalk before. “No actually I’ve told myself since my first show, like I never look at the audience ever,” Kendall told Jimmy. “No, no one. Like if I do, it will mess me up it’s kind of like being on stage, I guess, if you’re a theater actor. It’s like if you look at something just to take you out of your zone.”

So Kendall never gets tripped up then? Guess again! “Kylie [Jenner], sometimes if she’s at a show, her and my mom usually, I can hear them screaming and sometimes I’ll smirk a little bit cause I can’t hold it in, but I’ll never look.” Well, if you’re going to be sabotaged by your mom and little sis that is definitely the sweetest way for it to happen! After all, Kris Jenner and Kylie are clearly just there to support Kendall.

It’s ironic that the model appeared on the late night show on Valentine’s Day, seeing as her love life has been a topic of discussion among fans and the media for quite some time. And while Kendall has been spotted with rumored boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 28, on numerous occasions, a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she would prefer it if people focused their energy elsewhere and let her live her life.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Kendall’s appearance on the Tonight Show? Give us all your thoughts below!

