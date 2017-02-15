Kate Upton Shines As 2017 ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue Cover Girl In Dramatic Reveal

Image Courtesy of Sports Illustrated

So hot! We’ve finally got our 2017 ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue cover model and it’s Kate Upton for the win. We’ve got the details on how she glowed after receiving the incredible news that she has THREE sexy covers.

Give it up for Kate Upton! The 24-year-old is the image of perfection as the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl, as the big reveal went down Feb. 14 on Jimmy Kimmel Live! She looked a-maz-ing in a white dress as she joined Jimmy Kimmel to share what it’s like to land her third SI cover. She had no idea which photo they picked until the host pulled out the magazine to show her not one, not two, but THREE different covers. A collectors version has her practically naked wearing a little bit of string, while another cover has her topless with her arm covering her ample bosom. Yowza!

The 2017 SI Swimsuit Covers have been revealed. Welcome back, @KateUpton! Follow the link for more photos and video https://t.co/4cszjybbVp pic.twitter.com/y7TguJdPVD — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) February 15, 2017

Kate broke out in 2011 as SI‘s Rookie of the Year, and she was an immediate hit. She went on to land back to back covers in 2012 and 2013 where she infamously went “Polar Bare” on a crazy bikini shoot in Antarctica. We’ve completely missed her absence from the Swimsuit Issue in the years since, and boy is she back with a bang!

EXCLUSIVE: Watch Kate Upton's reaction backstage after seeing her 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covers https://t.co/boqi9tW68D pic.twitter.com/LIrZxxDvSu — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) February 15, 2017

We’ve been getting some teasers as to who is in the highly anticipated annual issue, and we’ve got plenty of fan favorites as well as blasts from the past. Christie Brinkley, 63, proves age is nothing but a number as she modeled a sexy black one-piece alongside gorgeous daughters Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Cook, 18, literally walking on water like the goddess that she is. 2015 cover girl Hannah Jeter, 26, makes her fifth appearance as an SI swimsuit star, posing in an itty bitty bikini on the beach in Mexico just weeks after learning she was pregnant with her first child with MLB legend hubby Derek Jeter, 42. This is shaping up to be SI‘s most incredible Swimsuit Issue ever and we can’t wait to see all the amazing pictures inside!

