Kanye West Yeezy Season 5: Did The Critics Love Or Loathe His New Collection?

Courtesy of Twitter

Has Kanye West redeemed himself from last year? The designer’s Yeezy season 5 collection hit the runway during New York Fashion Week today, and we know you’re dying to hear the critics reactions! Read on to see if they loved or loathed his looks!

Phew, Kanye West, 39, dodged a bullet! After what appeared to be a disaster on the runway last year, the rapper-turned designer went back to the drawing board, pinpointed his mistakes, and fixed them right up. The critics absolutely LOVED Yeezy season 5, which made its debut during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15. “I liked it a lot. I thought his use of the screens was fascinating—and it started on time,” gushed Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour to the NY Post. If SHE gives the stamp of approval, you’re doing just fine in life (and fashion).

“[His collection] was more thoughtful, cohesive, and, for the first time, original,” Glamour‘s Noah Silverstein chimes in. And then, New York Magazine’s The Cut said this — “Yeezy Season 5 felt more sedate and less circus-like than previous outings.” Leigh Nordstrom from our sister site Women’s Wear Daily also praised Kanye for respecting everyone’s time, even it it meant starting without Kylie Jenner.

Want to know what WE think? Well, “the show was such a scene, and we actually really liked the looks on the runway this time because they were wearable,” writes Olivia Elgart from HollywoodLife.com. OK, so the hip hop icon isn’t going to be the next Marc Jacobs or Vivienne Westwood anytime soon, but compared to the feedback he received after showcasing season 4, it’s a total 180 turn-around! Of course wifey Kim Kardashian would’ve supported him no matter what (she even sat in the front row!)

One of the biggest standouts from season 5 was Kanye’s use of denim. Normally his palette is monochromatic, only using beige as his color if choice. We definitely agree with the critics that this collection is more practical, as it includes everything from relaxed track suits to posh fur coats. There’s way more range and variety! The best part of season 5 is that it started on time and NO models fainted due to extreme heat or dehydration. Overall, Kanye deserves a standing ovation!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Yeezy season 5? Are you a fan or not so much?

