Kanye West Features Muslim Model In Yeezy Season 5 After Disavowing Donald Trump

Inclusion! Kanye West showed that he’s all about love and acceptance as he bravely used a hijab wearing Muslim model in his Yeezy Season 5 fashion show. We’ve got the details on how he’s standing up to Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban, right here.

How bold! Kanye West proved he’s willing to embrace all races and religions, hiring 19-year-old Muslim model Halima Aden to walk his Yeezy Season 5 show proudly wearing her hjiab. The Somali-American model sported a giant fur coat, but what was more noticeable was that she didn’t take off her black headscarf.

This is such a brave move for Ye after he dialed back his support for Donald Trump, 70. Ever since the president signed his controversial executive order banning all travel and immigration from seven Muslim countries — including Halima’s Somalia — Kanye has distanced himself from the man he once favored. Using a Muslim model in his show is such a wonderful way of showing love and acceptance.

Halima rose to prominence when she competed in the 2016 Miss Minnesota USA contest, wearing her head scarf the entire time. She told the Today Show in Nov. 2016 that, “With all the negativity right now…I know so many women who stopped wearing the hijab because they were scared When I heard about the platform, I wanted to inspire Muslim women to challenge themselves…(but) I didn’t want to compromise my values.”

We’re going to be seeing plenty more of the stunning beauty as she just signed with IMG Models, agency that reps the likes of Gigi Hadid, 21 and Karlie Kloss, 24. She made the big announcement on the same day as the Yeezy show, captioning a post on her Instagram saying, “I signed with the top modeling agency in the WORLD and still wore my hijab as my crown. Don’t ever change yourself …change the game. I am so excited to join the @imgmodels family and spread the message that diversity IS beauty.”

