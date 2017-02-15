REX/Shutterstock

Welcome back to the spotlight, Justin Bieber — we’ve seriously missed you! Ahead of his first concert in FIVE months, the singer practiced his epic dance moves under the hot Mexican sun during an outdoor soundcheck. Check out the amazing footage, right here!

Everyone needs a daily dose of Justin Bieber, 22! When the singer decided to take a break from social media and the spotlight, the only thing we could think about was when he’d return. That time has finally come. The “Sorry” singer was hard at work on Feb. 15 prepping for his first concert in five months, which has now taken him to Guadalupe, Mexico.

The last time Justin performed live was in LA at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Aug. Dressed in a blue bomber jacket and black pants, Justin busted a move with his backup dancers at the Estadio BBVA Bancomer venue during soundcheck. In case you needed a reminder of why he’s a pop legend, here it is!

They need new songs for this tour now ngl A post shared by Justin Bieber Updates™ (@justinbiebertracker) on Feb 15, 2017 at 2:20pm PST

This is the side of Justin we love to see — happy, full of energy, and devoted to his work! After spending a seemingly lonely Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14, it’s great to see that he’s bounced back. When you’re a celebrity, your fans become your Valentine on the road. On the same day that ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez was caught kissing The Weeknd on a friend’s yacht, Justin recorded a heartbreaking video of himself talking about not having any food, a job, or a Valentine!

Making matters worse, The Weeknd just threw MAJOR shade at Justin in his new song “Some Way.” When it rains, it pours, right? The tattooed hunk has NEVER been the type to keep quiet during his concerts, and often talks to his audiences as a way to vent about his feelings. Sometimes it gets him in trouble, but other times it’s pure genius! Will Justin fire back at the self-proclaimed Starboy? Only time will tell!

