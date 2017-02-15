Jessa Duggar Already Desperate For More Kids Days After Welcoming Son: ‘It’s In Our Hearts’

Courtesy of Instagram

Jessa Duggar only gave birth to baby #2 on Feb. 6, but already the 24-year-old has MORE babies on the brain! Opening up about her family plans with husband Ben Seewald, the reality star revealed that they definitely want more kids, and even more exciting — they’re ‘very much’ into adopting!

While Jessa Duggar Seewald, 24, and her husband Ben Seewald, 21, are still getting used to juggling two little ones at home — after all, they only welcomed baby son Henry Wilberforce on Feb. 6 — they’ve already got their sights set on expanding their fam even further. And seriously, they can’t wait to have even more youngsters running around!

“I take one. He takes the other,” Jessa told People magazine of how she and Ben manage both Henry and their oldest, son Spurgeon Elliot, 1, at once. “Right now we have two kids and there’s two of us, so it’s man-to-man coverage,” Ben added. “When we have more, we’ll have to switch it up to a zone defense!” Sounds like they’ve already got their future strategy mapped out! But just how long will it be until Jessa and Ben add to theri brood?

“It will be a little while since we just had a baby, but adopting and fostering to adopt is very much in our hearts,” Jessa revealed. Jessa and Ben have talked about adoption quite a lot on their family reality show Counting On, which airs on TLC on Mondays, explaining countless times that it’s something they’ve always been passionate about. In fact, many fans believed their second child would be adopted! But before the family-of-four can become five, there’s one thing Jessa and Ben need more of — room!

“We just need a little more space,” Jessa laughed. “We’re always checking the market!” One thing they’re not worried about having enough of though is love. “My mom always says, ‘Love doesn’t divide, it multiplies,’” Jessa concluded. “It’s so true.” Aw! Congrats again on your newest bundle of joy, Jessa and Ben!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Jessa and Ben are already talking about having more kids? Do you think they’ll end up having 19 kids like her parents?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.