Jennifer Lopez Receives Dozens Of Flowers On Valentine’s Day — Gift From Drake?

Well, this is certainly a nice Valentine’s Day surprise! Jennifer Lopez was showered in love on the romantic holiday, and shared a photo of multiple bouquets of flowers she received. Of course, she kept the sender’s identity a mystery — but we can’t help but wonder if they were a gift from Drake, who’s currently thousands of miles away on tour!?

Did Drake, 30, just give Jennifer Lopez, 47, the sweetest Valentine’s Day gift…even though they weren’t together on the Hallmark holiday? That’s what plenty of fans are speculating after the 47-year-old uploaded a pic of various flower bouquets to her Instagram on Feb.14! Along with the gorgeous arrangements, there’s also a chocolate cake and a card, but Jen conveniently leaves out who the gift is from.

As we EXCLUSIVELY reported, even though Jennifer and Drake’s romance has started to fizzle out, she was hoping he’d flood her Las Vegas dressing room with flowers, so if this was from the rapper, it looks like she’s got her wish! Although these two were hot and heavy at the end of December and beginning of January, it’s been weeks since we’ve seen them together, but we’re still crossing our fingers that they pick up where they left off when he comes home from tour.

J.Lo has never actually confirmed that she and Drake were romantically involved, chalking their multiple hangouts up to the fact that they collaborated on a song together. However, the videos of them dancing and kissing in December definitely don’t lie! Plus, she’s always had only high praise for the 30-year-old — at the Grammys, she referred to him as “brilliant and talented,” and admitted to Ryan Seacrest that she has “so much love for that boy.” Awww!

HollywoodLifers, do you think the roses were a gift from Drake?

