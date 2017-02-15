Grammys Boss Fires Back After Beyonce Snub: ‘I Don’t Think There’s A Race Problem At All’

REX/Shutterstock

Adele won Album Of The Year fair and square…right? Music lovers are convinced that Beyonce was snubbed of the award because of her skin color, but Neil Portnow heavily disagrees! The Grammys boss thinks it has nothing to do with racism in Hollywood.

Raise of hands, who here thinks Beyonce, 35, should have won Album Of The Year for Lemonade? The Grammys were FULL of surprises, but the biggest one of all is that Adele beat out her competition for the final award of the night. Beyonce fans were furious, and alleged that Queen Bey lost the title because of her skin color. It caused so much online chaos that Grammys boss Neil Portnow is finally firing back. “No, I don’t think there’s a race problem at all,” he explained to Pitchfork, reminding us that “14,000 members of the Academy” ultimately choose a winner — not the fans.

Don’t feel TOO bad for Beyonce, though, because she still won Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Video on Feb. 12. Everyone inside the Staples Center (well, except Rihanna who was too busy applying lip gloss) jumped for joy, but there are still people who think Album Of The Year belonged to the pregnant Grammys performer. Even Adele thinks to because she BROKE her award in HALF and gave a piece to Beyonce — Mean Girls style. “The reason I felt the need to say something was my album of the year was Lemonade,” gushed Adele during a press conference. “She is my icon of my whole life.”

But the drama doesn’t stop there! Solange Knowles also had a mouthful to say after Adele’s big win. Beyonce’s sister tweeted “whaddup Frank,” referencing Frank Ocean‘s Tumblr post that discusses “cultural bias” at the Grammys every year. Solange’s tweet didn’t sit too well with the former Destiny’s Child frontwoman, who thinks her rash behavior was “disrespectful” and “rude.” It may take some time for people to move past this controversy.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Beyonce was snubbed of an award because she’s black?

