Fabolous Fixes His Famous Crooked Smile & Debuts New Look At NYFW — See Pics

Cheese! Fabolous apparently decided to fix his crooked teeth! The rapper showed off a flawless new smile while sitting up front during a New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 15, looking more confident than ever. Check out the before and after pics!

Fabolous, 39, proudly showed off his gorgeous new smile while seated inside a New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 15. He’s known for rocking crooked front teeth, but apparently decided to switch up his look! The “Can’t Let You Go” rapper, who is the men’s ambassador for NYFW Fall 2017, was in great spirits for the star-studded event. He even caught up with former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, 24, and the two discussed how pumped they were via social media.

do somethin that make ya mama proud @maxwellosborne & Mama Osborne #PublicSchoolShow #NYFW #NYC A post shared by Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) on Feb 14, 2017 at 1:07pm PST

As part of his work duties, the Brooklyn rapper has agreed to sit up front for several of the highly anticipated runway shows. Fabolous also revealed that he sees similarities between being a model and a hip-hop artist. “When you get the light shined on you, it’s always interesting to see how people do in that light,” he recently told WWD.com. “Even before I became an artist myself, I always cared about my presentation. It’s part of helping you see the picture before you heard it.”

Fabolous even joked how he’s ready to strut his stuff on the catwalk next season, even though no one has asked him to yet. He continues to pave his way in the music business and is using his NYFW opportunity to help him stay on his grind. “I’m looking to release three projects and figure out how I can do that,” he explained. “I think this generation digests music very fast. I have a project I’ve been working on with Jadakiss, who’s a fellow New York legend here, called “Freddy vs. Jason.” Fabolous is also releasing another studio album, so clearly he’s on a roll!

