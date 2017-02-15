Darren Criss Cast In ‘Versace: American Crime Story’: ‘Glee’ Star Playing Brutal Killer

Courtesy of Instagram

This is a brilliant choice! Ryan Murphy is going to have a mini-‘Glee’ reunion, as he has tapped Darren Criss to star in his upcoming ‘Versace: American Crime Story.’ We’ve got the details on how he has signed on to play vicious serial killer Andrew Cunanan.

We can’t wait for Ryan Murphy‘s Versace: American Crime story and now we’ve got even more reason to be dying with anticipation as Darren Criss, 30, has been cast as the designer’s killer Andrew Cunanan. He definitely resembles the handsome but evil serial killer and he’s going to really get to show off his acting chops in such a dark and meaty role. Andrew went on a multi-state murder spree in 1997 that ended when he walked up to designer Gianni Versace as he retuned to his Miami mansion and shot him to death. After going on the run for eight days, he killed himself in a houseboat as police were moving in to capture him.

Production begins in March in L.A. and Miami, so we should soon be getting some still shots of Darren in character. Ryan is working with the same casting crew that put together his American Crime Story: The People Vs. O.J. Simpson, which featured such a dream team of actors. Sarah Paulson, 42, Courtney B. Vance, 56, and Sterling K. Brown, 40, all won Emmys for their portrayals of Marcia Clark, Johnnie Cochran and Chris Darden. By landing the lead role in Versace: ACS, Darren could likely find himself having an epic awards season once the show airs.

Ok pop quiz- am I in Florida or British Columbia? It's a doozy. A post shared by Darren Criss (@darrencriss) on Feb 12, 2017 at 8:58am PST

Unfortunately it’s going to be awhile before the Versace: ACS hits our screens, as Ryan’s second season of the show is about Hurricane Katrina. He plans to broadcast that first and the airdate has been pushed back to 2018. Bummer! The Versace murder story is so shocking and compelling, just like the O.J. Simpson trial was, so we know he’s going to give us some more must see TV!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Darren is a good choice to star in Versace: ACS?

