Wow! Things have been pretty tense between Christina and Tarek El Moussa since their split, but they looked happier than ever on Feb. 15 as they filmed for their show ‘Flip or Flop.’ Could they be reuniting? See the smiling pics and details, right here!

We’ve never seen two exes look so happy hanging out together! We knew that Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa wouldn’t stop filming their show Flip or Flop just because they’re getting divorced, but we couldn’t help but worry that they would be miserable on set due to the tension between them. Well, looks like we had nothing to worry about, because Tarek took an Instagram Live video from behind the scenes on Feb. 15, and they were all smiles!

That’s right, in the video the pair is hanging out, goofing off, and seemed to be totally happy and at-ease together. It was enough to make us think that perhaps a reunion isn’t totally out of the question. However, one moment changed our mind.

“Christina says I need to go because I am feeding my ego,” Tarek explained to the camera, while still in good spirits. “She said I have to shut down, so bye!” that’s when he logged off the video for the day. Well hey, at least he’s listening to her!

We can’t believe filming is going so smoothly despite all of the drama the couple has gone through. We’ve learned that Tarek is super jealous of Christina’s alleged new boyfriend Gary Anderson, and he dealt with that by going to Vegas and hitting on younger women. Yikes! We can’t blame him for being jealous, Christina is beautiful! But we’re glad they’ve got a good system going for filming.

