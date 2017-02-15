‘Law & Order: SVU’ Co-Stars Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Cuddle Up During Reunion

Courtesy of Instagram

Stabler and Benson for the win! We got a sweet blast from the past thanks to Mariska Hargitay, as she shared a belated Valentine’s Day photo with her former ‘Law & Order: SVU’ co-star Chris Meloni giving her a great big kiss. We’ve got the pic, right here!

Oh how we’ve missed Chris Meloni ever since he left Law & Order: SVU back in 2011. He and Mariska Hargitay, 53, had such dynamic chemistry as Detectives Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson that to this day we will always ship on them. The actress gave us a sweet reminder of how great they are together in a mind-blowing Instagram pic Feb. 15, showing off the 55-year-old planting a great big kiss on her cheek. “And then that happened… Just when I thought Valentine’s Day was over,” she captioned the adorable photo.

In the cute pic, Chris leans in to plant a tender kiss on Mariska’s cheek as she closes her eyes and smiles with joy. It looks like he popped by the set to say hello and her fans on the ‘gram went absolutely nuts. “Bensler forever 😍😍😍😍😍” one follower wrote while another said, “Best thing I’ve seen today!!!! Make it happen L&O SVU!!!!!”

We were so heartbroken when Chris decided to leave the show, and with the way they wrote off his character there was no dramatic farewell scene between Stabler and Benson, and fans are upset about it to this day. That’s one of the reasons any reunion between Chris and Mariska is cause for joy. They spent 12 years as partners on the long running NBC crime drama, and his absence sure shook up the show. Mariska never had the same chemistry with anyone else they partnered her up with, and now Olivia Benson has been elevated to lieutenant for the SVU squad.

HollywoodLifers, do you miss Stabler and Benson as partners? Or do you think Chris departing the show helped take it in a fresh direction.

