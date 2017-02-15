Angelina Jolie & Jared Leto: Why Brad Pitt Wouldn’t Be Shocked If They’re Hooking Up

REX/Shutterstock

How sad is this? HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Brad Pitt wouldn’t be surprised to find out his soon-to-be ex-wife Angelina Jolie is seeing actor Jared Leto as she’s always had a thing for him!

“It’s not going to shock Brad [Pitt] at all if [Jared Leto and Angelina Jolie are] hooking–up,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s always known about Angelina‘s crush on Jared.” Yikes! If the 53-year-old Allied actor really wouldn’t bat an eye at his 41-year-old estranged wife hooking up with Jared, 45, that’s totally insane. The couple’s relationship lasted for a decade before Angie filed for divorce back in September 2016 and the pair have been in a custody battle over their six children ever since.

Star magazine first reported that Angelina was getting together with Jared in their Feb. 27 issue. “There has always been a spark between them,” a source told the magazine. “Now, during these tough times for Angie, it seems Jared has helped her cope and even brought her out of her funk. They’re kindred, unconventional spirits — so much so that I think Jared could be the perfect guy for Angie if she’s ever ready for a new love in her life.” What a shocker!

“Jared reached out to Angie after she filed divorce papers in September,” another insider told the magazine. “The word is they spoke several times on the phone before meeting up in L.A. for dinner, and they’ve been seeing each other whenever they can since then.” Looks like they may seriously be starting a relationship. If so, doesn’t seem like Brad would mind too much! We just hope that their divorce proceedings continue smoothly for the kids.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Brad would really be upset if Angelina dated Jared? Should he be shocked? Give us all your thoughts below.

