Angelina Jolie & Jared Leto: Why Brad Pitt Wouldn’t Be Shocked If They’re Hooking Up

Brad Pitt Upset Jared Leto Angelina Jolie

How sad is this? HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Brad Pitt wouldn’t be surprised to find out his soon-to-be ex-wife Angelina Jolie is seeing actor Jared Leto as she’s always had a thing for him!

“Angelina [Jolie] and Brad [Pitt] fought about Jared [Leto] a lot over the years, he was someone Brad was really threatened by,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Brad always felt like he couldn’t trust Angelina when it came to Jared. Angelina knew Jared was a sore spot with Brad, so anytime she wanted to push his buttons she’d bring up Jared and talk about how much she loved working with him and how talented he is. She even sent him a script behind Brad’s back a couple of years ago.

“It’s not going to shock Brad at all if they’re hooking–up, he’s always known about Angelina‘s crush on Jared,” the insider continued. Yikes! If the 53-year-old Allied actor really wouldn’t bat an eye at his 41-year-old estranged wife hooking up with Jared, 45, that’s totally insane. The couple’s relationship lasted for a decade before Angie filed for divorce back in September 2016.

Star magazine first reported that Angelina was getting together with Jared in their Feb. 27 issue. “There has always been a spark between them,” a source told the magazine. “Now, during these tough times for Angie, it seems Jared has helped her cope and even brought her out of her funk. They’re kindred, unconventional spirits — so much so that I think Jared could be the perfect guy for Angie if she’s ever ready for a new love in her life.” What a shocker!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Brad would really be upset if Angelina dated Jared? Give us all your thoughts below.

