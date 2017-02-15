Bella Hadid Cried At Two NYFW Shows This Week: Sad Over The Weeknd?

REX/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid shed tears as she walked in two different runway shows during New York Fashion Week. The model opens up about the emotional moments in a new interview. Might her recent breakup with The Weeknd, and his new romance with Selena Gomez, be to blame?

As we hear more and more about the evolution of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd‘s budding relationship, Bella Hadid is working her butt off at New York Fashion Week. The 20-year-old model had the good fortune of landing gigs in four different shows (Prabal Gurung, Carolina Herrera, Zadig and Voltaire, and Oscar de la Renta) and two of them actually brought her to tears. She opens up about all her emotions in a new interview with Fashionista. And because we already knew she was an activist at heart, the explanations she gives for the water works fall in line with the strong woman she’s becoming.

“I went out and walked, and right before [the] finale, when Prabal was about to go walk, I saw him tearing up,” explains Gigi Hadid‘s sister. The Prabal show got political with its models sporting t-shirts emblazoned with the phrases of the anti-Trump resistance: “I am an immigrant,” “Nevertheless, she persisted” and “This is what a feminist looks like.” Gigi and Bella marched on Jan. 29 in protest of Donald Trump‘s immigration ban. “And I just started crying, because it was such a beautiful, moving show,” she elaborates. “Everybody in the audience was crying during the finale; it was really, really powerful and I’m really proud of him. It was incredible.”

The tears didn’t stop there. Bella was spotted with wet cheeks as she closed the Oscar de la Renta show. She is very candid about the experience when asked. “I mean, literally, I also cried! I don’t know if it’s just a very emotional week, but that show has always been something really big to me. It’s such an iconic brand and I’ve always looked up to the designers. I cried when I got the show in general, and then when I heard I was closing, I was at a loss for words. [That dress] was so beautiful; when I first tried it on, it was so incredible.”

All of this comes on the heels of news that Selena and The Weeknd are in the market for a love nest. Yup, we’re hearing they are “sparing no expense” in the search for a shared home. Mind you, it’s only been a few a month since paparazzi caught them making out and exposed their relationship. Bella and the “Starboy” singer broke up in Nov. 2016.

HollywoodLifers, are you as relieved as we are that Bella’s focusing on her work? How would you handle living your dream four times in one week?!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.