Ashton Kutcher Blows Kiss At McCain After John Disses Him: You Look Better In Movies

Are Ashton Kutcher and John McCain feuding? Senator McCain threw a hilarious diss at Ashton in front of dozens at a hearing Feb. 15 on Capitol Hill, and Ashton’s reaction was priceless! Watch him send a kiss McCain’s way while the entire room roared with laughter!

Ashton Kutcher, 39, and Senator John McCain, 80, are the cutest, new bromance we’ve ever seen! The actor was present at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing titled “Ending Modern Slavery: Building on Success,” when McCain told him, “You were better looking in the movies.” LOL. If you thought the Senator’s joke was a serious shot at Ashton, think again. The actor reacted with a huge laugh and blew a kiss at McCain! You have to see the epic moment…

The entire room of people at the hearing on Capitol Hill belted out loud laughs, including Ashton and Senator McCain. It’s safe to say that the adorable friendship between the actor and the senator was enjoyable to watch.

A lot of people were wondering why Ashton was at the hearing to end slavery. He is actually one of the co-founders of Thorn, a technology organization aimed at fighting child sexual exploitation. Ashton was there to testify in his mission to combat modern slavery and human trafficking in society, and he got emotional when speaking about his “day job” as a co-founder of Thorn.

EARLIER: Actor Ashton Kutcher gives emotional testimony discussing child trafficking at Senate hearing https://t.co/acCxYodnv0 pic.twitter.com/vRYbveA2Zv — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 15, 2017

In the video above, Ashton spoke of the awful things he’s witnessed while leading the Thorn team. He became teary-eyed when he spoke of a little girl, the same age as his own child, who was raped. You can watch his full speech, right here.

Before the hearing, Ashton emotionally said in a statement, “For years now, Thorn has been committed to building tech tools to combat child sexual exploitation and facilitating collaborations across [the] tech industry to disrupt these crimes.” And, this is just the beginning because he added, “We have no intention of stopping until we win this battle.” Incredible.

It’s been a while since the That’s 70’s Show actor has taken on a role. But, he has been quite busy with the issues our nation currently faces. Although he works with Thorn to fight the sexual exploitation of children, he also feels very strong about President Donald Trump‘s policies.

Ashton’s distain towards Trump’s beliefs has been evident through his public tweets and statements. On Jan. 29, the actor went on an angry Twitter rant over Trump’s Muslim ban, [an “extreme vetting” move, where he banned the entry of individuals into the U.S. from seven predominantly Muslim countries]. On the same night when he hosted the SAG Awards, Jan. 29, Ashton slammed Trump and his Muslim ban in his opening speech, which you can watch right here. We applaud the incredible work Ashton is doing in society, and we are also SO here for his bromance with Senator McCain.

