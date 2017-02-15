REX Shutterstock

Say what?! A wild new report claims that newly single Angelina Jolie is ‘getting close’ with none other than Hollywood bachelor, Jared Leto. OMG!

Did Angelina Jolie, 41, trade ex Brad Pitt, 53, in for a slightly younger model? It’s hard to believe anyone would want to pass on Brad, but Star magazine is reporting that Angelina is cozying up to Jared Leto, 45. Whoa!

“There has always been a spark between them,” a source told the magazine inside their February 27 issue. “Now, during these tough times for Angie, it seems Jared has helped her cope and even brought her out of her funk. They’re kindred, unconventional spirits — so much so that I think Jared could be the perfect guy for Angie if she’s ever ready for a new love in her life.”

That is some seriously heavy romance talk. The sources added that Angelina and Jared have shared some “secret” time together since it was revealed she would be divorcing Brad. Even better? “Jared reached out to Angie after she filed divorce papers in September,” an insider claimed. “The word is they spoke several times on the phone before meeting up in L.A. for dinner, and they’ve been seeing each other whenever they can since then.”

If you’re wondering how Jared and Angie would even know each other, they’ve co-starred in two films together over the years. The first was 1999’s Girl, Interrupted, and the second was 2004’s Alexander. Interestingly, Jared has also worked with Brad, as they co-starred in 1999’s Fight Club. Small world, right?

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think Angie and Jared would make a cute couple? Comment below with your thoughts!

