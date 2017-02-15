‘American Horror Story’: Ryan Murphy Finally Reveals Season 7 Theme

Get ready to be more afraid of ‘American Horror Story’ than you’ve ever been before, because creator Ryan Murphy has revealed Season 7’s theme and it is straight up the scariest thing of all time!

American Horror Story has terrified us with a haunted house, an insane asylum, a coven of witches, a freak show, a creepy hotel and the terrifying tale of a lost colony. But for Season 7, creator Ryan Murphy is prepared to take things one step further by tackling the darkest story of our time — the 2016 presidential election between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. WE. KNOW.

“Well I don’t have a title, but the season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through,” AHS creator Ryan Murphy said when he stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Feb. 15. “So I think that will be interesting for a lot of people.” When host Andy Cohen asked Ryan directly if he would be including a Trump character in the clearly horrifying upcoming season he said, “Maybe.” So, that’s a YES.

Seriously though, voters already think that Trump is terrifying in reality, viewers could be more than a little freaked out by an American Horror Story version of the president! Fans immediately took to Twitter to express their excitement and terror over the new season’s theme. “Ryan Murphy just confirmed on #WWHL that the next season of #AHS will be about THE ELECTION aka our IRL American horror story 🙏🏼,” one Twitter user wrote. “When memes become reality. American Horror Story: Election is happening 😬,” another tweeted.

Maybe Season 7 will take a turn and have a happier ending than the real election did? No? Okay, wishful thinking.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Season 7 of American Horror Story? Do you think there will actually be a Trump-like villain? Give us all your thoughts below!