Monica Lewinsky & Bill Clinton: 5 Facts About Sex Scandal Before ‘Crime Story’

REX/Shutterstock

One of the most prominent court cases in White House history has been confirmed for ‘American Crime Story’ season 4! Learn more about the affair between Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky in the 90s before Ryan Murphy brings it to TV screens!

1. The sexual encounters happened while Monica was a White House intern

Monica Lewinsky was fresh out of college, a 22-year-old White House intern, when she began an affair with President Bill Clinton in 1996. Monica and the president, then 49, allegedly had nine sexual encounters from 1995 to 1996; Their affair was revealed in 1998 while she was working at the White House Office of Legislative Affairs.

2. The affair was revealed by one of Monica’s friends in the White House

Monica confided in Defense Department coworker Linda Tripp that she began a relationship with the president, and Linda secretly started recording their phone calls in 1997 at the urging of literary agent Lucianne Goldberg. Lucianne told reporters about the taped calls that fall, most notably Michael Isikoff of Newsweek. Other reporters started buzz that Newsweek was sitting on a huge story; the affair allegations were reported by the Washington Post in January 2018.

3. Both Monica and Bill committed perjury

Tripp leaked her taped calls because she found out that Monica had sworn an affidavit in court that she never had sexual relations with the president. She was on the stand in the Paula Jones case. Jones was a former Arkansas state employee who accused Clinton of sexual harassment. Tripp took her tapes to Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr to show that Monica wasn’t being truthful.

Clinton perjured himself by also denying that he had sexual relations with Monica while testifying in the Paula Jones case. This came despite evidence of their affair, including the infamous blue dress stained with his semen. Big problem.

4. Clinton lied about the affair on national television

The president doubled down with that infamous statement at a televised White House press conference, with First Lady Hillary Clinton standing at his side:

I want to say one thing to the American people. I want you to listen to me. I’m going to say this again: I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky. I never told anybody to lie, not a single time; never. These allegations are false. And I need to go back to work for the American people. Thank you.

5. Clinton was impeached

The House of Representatives voted in December 1998 to impeach clinton based on charges of obstruction of justice and perjury. What followed was a 21-day trial in the Senate; he was acquitted of all charges and allowed to stay in office.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited that season 4 of American Crime Story will focus on Bill and Monica? Tell us in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.