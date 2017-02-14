Westminster Dog Show Live Stream — Watch The Cutest Pups Compete For Best In Show

REX/Shutterstock

Sit, stay! The 2017 Westminster Dog Show will take over the Madison Square Garden in New York from Feb. 11-14th. Watch the live stream of the main event on on Feb. 14th at 6pm EST and see which pooch earns the coveted Best In Show prize.

The tough pup contest is officially titled The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, and dogs from all over the world meet to showcase their amazing hair, perfect gait and exact features. On Valentine’s Day 2017, judges will examine thousands of impeccable hounds to determine which of man’s best friends is closest to their breed’s standards. Whichever dog comes closest to the judge’s idea of what that breed should ideally look like will be crowned the coveted title of Best In Show.

On display during the Best In Show competition will be bulldogs and shih tzus, Labradors and golden retrievers, beagles, poodles and many more. It is every dog-lover’s favorite event of the year where cute puppies of every shape and size have an equal chance at taking home the big prize.

How much cash are these pooches playing for? None. That’s right, since dogs can’t really spend money, they are playing for a blue ribbon and a pretty pewter gallery bowl which the winner can eat or drink out of, or just hang in their dog house. The winner will also receive the title of Best In Show which will make it coveted for breeding purposes and that is something that will make any hound bark with glee!

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting for in the big Westminster Dog Show! Do you have a favorite breed of dog you would like to win? Can a chihuahua take it all or will a boxer bring home the gold? Let us know who you got in this epic contest!

