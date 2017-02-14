Tiffany Trump Dissed At NYFW: Editors Refuse To Sit ‘Near’ Her At Shows

REX/Shutterstock

The Philipp Plein show at New York Fashion week became an awkward game of musical chairs Feb. 13, thanks to the presence of Tiffany Trump, 23. Fashion editors, refusing to sit near her, took out their frustration with the President on his daughter… who doesn’t even work in the White House! Sad!

Donald Trump‘s politics are bleeding into every corner of our culture and that includes the institution that is New York Fashion Week. The President’s 23-year-old daughter, Tiffany Trump, had a rough go at it Feb. 13 at Philipp Plein‘s show in NYC. Surrounded by friends, she clearly came to play… rocking studded pink pumps paired with leather pants, a choker, and an ankle-length navy coat. The problem is, fashion editors wanted nothing to do with the First Daughter.

Empty seats next to Tiffany Trump. pic.twitter.com/axvYJAFupl — Christina Binkley (@BinkleyOnStyle) February 14, 2017

“Seating sh*tshow at Philipp Plein because no editors want to sit near Tiffany Trump. SHOCKER,” tweeted Alyssa Vingan Klein, the editor-and-chief of Fashionista.com. You can see the empty seat next to Tiffany in the tweet above, from Wall Street Journal fashion columnist Christina Binkley. And Nikki Ogunnaike, a senior fashion editor at Elle.com, added fuel to the fire with a response and follow-up to Klein’s revelation.

“We moved down the hall,” she replied before adding, “Phillip [sic] Plein at 10PM: 1 hour late start, editors fleeing just so they don’t have to sit behind Tiffany Trump.” Tiffany wasn’t the highest profile guest in the audience, though. Madonna, Kylie Jenner, Tyga, and Paris Hilton were all also in attendance. The Material Girl might have made even more waves than Trump’s daughter, showing up more than an hour late with the show not starting until she did.

The presentation, held at the New York Public Library, was Plein’s first at New York Fashion Week. You might have seen it talked about already, thanks to Jeremy ‘Hot Felon’ Meeks making his runway debut during the show. And we’re sure the President will take to Twitter any minute now, as he recently revealed a surprising interest in the fashion industry.

HollywoodLifers, what do you make of the way Tiffany Trump was treated at NYFW? Is she guilty by association or should she be given a pass because she doesn’t work at the White House?

