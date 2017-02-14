The Weeknd Showered Selena Gomez With Kisses During Romantic Sleepover On Yacht

Courtesy of Twitter

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are officially too hot to handle! After they were caught getting frisky during an intense make out session aboard a luxury yacht, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY found out all of the steamy details inside their sexy sleepover. You’re going to want to read on…

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, are living their best life! The couple proved that they’re going strong by enjoying a romantic date night on Feb. 11, instead of attending any pre-Grammys parties. Sel and The Weeknd rented out a yacht in Marina Del Rey and HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that when they spent the night together, things got pretty hot and heavy! “Once on the boat, Selena and the Weeknd enjoyed dinner cooked by a private chef, and there was a lot of food for just the two of them,” a source told us. “They were super into each other throughout dinner, and The Weeknd showered her with affection and she was loving it.” And, the proof is in THE PICS!

But, there’s more — In fact, “There was a lot of kissing, hand-holding and cuddling before and during dinner,” our source revealed, adding that after the couple ate, “their yacht left the harbor for a couple of hours for a romantic cruise up the coast!” They traveled past Santa Monica to Malibu and back. It was one of the most romantic nights either of them has ever had. WOW!

Although Selena has been planning to spoil The Weeknd for his upcoming 27th birthday on Feb. 16, we learned that their romantic yacht date “was all Abel’s idea!” Here’s why — “He wanted to whisk Selena away and be in complete isolation, so, the marina the perfect spot,” our source said. The singer wanted to impress his girl, and once they boarded the luxury yacht things heated up pretty fast. “He was kissing her, rubbing on her body and telling her how gorgeous she is,” our source revealed, and Sel was totally into it. SO cute!

In the romantic yacht photos [that you can see above] Sel is laying on top of The Weeknd, and they share an adorable kiss. The pair has their arms wrapped around each other in the pics, and the rest of the snaps show the couple laughing and cuddling. There is also a dinner table for two in the background of their steamy snaps.

Sel and The Weeknd’s fairytale date night must’ve been an early Valentine’s Day celebration since she was in NYC for the holiday due to the Coach show at NY Fashion Week. In between her busy work commitments, Sel made time to hit up some Grammys after-parties in LA with her man. However, she did not attend the actual awards ceremony.

The young stars were first spotted out together on Jan. 10, 2017 in Santa Monica, CA and fans went wild. They were spotted kissing with their hands all over each other, and they’ve been inseparable ever since! Things have been heating up so fast that they’ve reportedly been chatting about becoming “exclusive,” but, The Weeknd is about to begin an international tour. So, HollywoodLifers, do you think Sel and The Weeknd will make it while he’s on tour until April?

