‘Sports Illustrated’ 2017 Swimsuit Issue: All The Sexiest Pics Of The Gorgeous Models

Image Courtesy of Sports Illustrated

You’re going to need a cold shower after seeing the sexiest collection bikini bodies ever. ‘Sports Illustrated’ is unveiling their 2017 Swimsuit Issue Feb. 14 and they’ve really outdone themselves. Check out the pics, right here!

This is the best Valentine’s Day present in the world! Sports Illustrated is giving us the gift of stunning beach beauties with their annual Swimsuit Issue, and their class of 2017 features rookies, fan favorites and legends from the past. Kate Upton, 24, landed her third SI cover, and looks smoking hot on a grand total of THREE different covers showcasing her amazing curves and tons of skin in barely-there outfits.

The mag is all about celebrating every body type, including athletes, moms and traditional bikini models. Former cover girl Chrissy Teigen, 31, is making a splash, slipping into a teeny purple bikini just months after giving birth to daughter Luna, 10 months. Her post-baby body is as banging as ever, with even more sexy curves than usual.

2015 cover star Hannah Jeter, 26, looks absolutely stunning and can you believe she was already pregnant when she shot her sexy spread? She wasn’t showing yet when she donned the barely-there bikini that showed off plenty of skin. The beauty only just announced Feb. 13 that she has a child on the way with husband Derek Jeter, 42, and debuted her sizable baby bump the following day while doing press for the issue.

Christie Brinkley is aging backwards, because at 63-years-old she’s just as gorgeous and sexy as women 40 years younger than her. The former SI cover favorite dons a racy black one-piece with naughty cut-outs, literally walking on water while flanked by her bikini clad daughters Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Cook, 18. What a family of lookers!

Leonardo DiCaprio has to be glowing with pride over his girlfriend Nina Agdal, as the 24-year-old Danish beauty didn’t even wear a swimsuit for her shoot! It look place inside a beachside yurt in Mexico and she wore nothing but pink and orange pom poms to cover her nipples and vajayjay. Yowza!

We’ve got an incredible rookie class including Kelly Gale, 21, Brazilian beauty Lais Ribeiro, 26, cuvry Myla Dalbesio, 29, Russian blonde Vita Sidorkina, 21, Danielle Herrington, 20, Italy’s Bianca Balti, 31,a and Mia Kang. Whew, hotties!

Female athletes are getting their due, as gold medal winning gymnasts Aly Raisman, 22, and Simone Biles, 19, get to flaunt their hard-earned muscles. Talk about girl power, they’re crushing it in their Swimsuit Edition debut. It’s so great that these incredible champions are getting much deserved attention in the sports Bible’s biggest issue.

