Selena Gomez Throws The Weeknd Extravagant $30,000 Surprise Party For 27th Birthday

The Weeknd is one lucky guy! Not only does Valentine’s Day fall on the same week as his 27th birthday, but generous girlfriend Selena Gomez just threw him an insanely costly party for $30,000! Read on to find out how the crooner celebrated!

What’s better than Valentine’s Day and your birthday? CELEBRATING THEM AT THE SAME TIME, of course. With V-Day on Feb. 14 and his 27th B-Day on the 16th, The Weeknd was due for a serious party. Selena Gomez treated her man and his friends to a day at Dave & Buster’s arcade in Hollywood — a pricey bash that reportedly cost her $30 THOUSAND. The “Good For You” stunner rented out the place for The Weeknd, Travis Scott, 2 Chainz and MORE to enjoy, according to TMZ.

His birthday party could’ve been perfect, except there was one major thing missing. AND THAT’S SELENA! The brunette beauty unfortunately had to skip out on the fun because of New York Fashion Week, yet she still picked up the expensive tab at the end of the night. The Dave & Buster’s festivities were popping off from 11pm to 2am, all the while Selena was having fun in the Big Apple with her closest friends. Her credit card, though, stayed behind in LA to pay for everything The Weeknd’s heart desired.

Dave & Buster’s has got to be one of The Weeknd’s favorite places to hang out by now, considering he took his lady there once before. Just a few weeks ago, Selena and the Grammys performer had a blast with pals French Montana and Jaden Smith inside the arcade. That was the second time we saw the lovebirds out in public together, after they were photographed flaunting PDA outside the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica. Selena must also be a Dave & Buster’s expert at this point since Justin Bieber also took her there! Who knew an arcade would become a celeb hot spot?

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Selena spent $30K on The Weeknd’s birthday?!

