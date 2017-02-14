Selena Gomez Returns To Snapchat & Gets Us Excited For ‘It Ain’t Me’ With New Clip: Watch

As if we weren’t already excited enough for Selena Gomez’s new song, ‘It Ain’t Me,’ to drop, she just went and got us REALLY freaking out! After a nearly six month hiatus, Sel FINALLY returned to Snapchat on Feb. 14 to share some goofy videos — in which she’s listening to the highly-anticipated track in the background. Watch here!

Get excited, Selenators: Selena Gomez, 24, is making use of her Snapchat again! We haven’t seen her use the social media app since she took a break from the spotlight at the end of August, but she returned in a big way while in New York City on Valentine’s Day. While riding in the back of a car with her pal, Sel took several Snapchat videos and posted them to her followers — and her brand new song with Kygo, “It Ain’t Me,” is playing in the background.

The song doesn’t come out until Thursday, and this is only the second time we’ve gotten to hear a sneak peek, which is getting us even more excited for the full thing. As we reported, the song totally sounds like it could be about Sel’s relationship with Justin Bieber, 22, as the previously-revealed lyric includes the line, “I had a dream, we were back to 17.” Yep, the timeline fits!

Selena has been spending time with her boyfriend, The Weeknd, 26, in Los Angeles lately, but she’s away on Valentine’s Day for an important reason — to attend the Coach show at New York Fashion Week! Sel was recently announced as the new face of the brand, so it’s only fitting that she show up for the high-profile event.

Plus, she and the 26-year-old already got their V-Day celebrations in early. Did you guys see those pics of them making out, cuddling and all-out PDAing like crazy while on a yacht in L.A. over the weekend?! They’re certainly making the most of their time together before he heads out on tour!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “It Ain’t Me?!”