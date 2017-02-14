Selena Gomez Climbs On Top Of The Weeknd For Steamy Makeout Aboard Luxury Yacht: Pics

The Weeknd just outdid every guy ever when it comes to romantic date nights! The ‘Starboy’ singer took girlfriend, Selena Gomez, aboard a luxury yacht on Feb. 11, and the lovebirds could not keep their hands off each other. Check out the PDA pics of them kissing and canoodling right here!

These are the steamiest PDA pics of The Weeknd, 26, and Selena Gomez, 24, we’ve seen yet! Rather than attend Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys party like they were expected to on Feb. 11, the hot new couple rented out a yacht in Marina Del Rey for the hottest date night ever. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS!

Now, three days later, photos from the romantic evening have surfaced — and it’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen from Sel before! In the pics, she and her man are ALL over each other, kissing and cuddling on a couch on deck. In one shot, the 24-year-old can even be seen laying on top of The Weeknd, and they share a steamy kiss with their arms wrapped around each other. Other photos show the pair giggling while cuddling, then sharing a dinner at a table set for two inside.

Considering Selena is in New York on Valentine’s Day for the Coach show at New York Fashion Week, maybe this was their way of celebrating early!? We saw them together the next night, as well — even though Selena didn’t attend the Grammys with The Weeknd, she met up with him for the parties afterward, and they celebrated well into the morning.

It’s crazy to think that this relationship only just went public one month ago, after the singers were photographed out in Santa Monica on Jan. 10. Things already seem super serious, and it’s been reported that they’ve even started talking about making the relationship “exclusive!” Unfortunately, The Weeknd is about to head out on an international tour until the beginning of April, though, but we’ll be keeping an eye out to see if Selena joins him!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Selena and The Weeknd’s latest PDA sesh!?