Selena Gomez Sports Glowing Skin & Tousled Waves At The Coach Show

Courtesy of Instagram

Selena Gomez totally stole the show while attending the presentation of Coach’s Fall 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week. The singer sported an effortlessly glam look with barely-there makeup and tousled, wavy hair. Get the details, ahead!

We were anxiously awaiting the Coach show on Feb. 14 in the hopes that Selena Gomez, 24, would make an appearance, and she didn’t disappoint. The “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” singer blended right in with the models in a sheer black and floral print dress with a printed leather jacket.

To complete her look, Sel, who announced her partnership with Coach in December 2016, took a soft and subtle approach to her beauty look. Hairstylist Lona Vigi gave Selena’s longer lob cut cool, undone waves, parting her hair down the middle.

For her makeup, Hung Vanngo played up Sel’s flawless bronzed skin by keeping things natural. Rather than go for a heavy eye look which Selena tends to favor, Hung applied the softest brown shadows to her lids and finished with black mascara on the lashes and brushed up brows. To complete her barely-there look, Hung added a neutral balm to Sel’s lips to keep them moisturized with a hint of shine.

On her way to the Coach show, Selena posted to her Instagram story and Snapchat, even teasing her new song, “It Ain’t Me,” in a Snapchat video. Singing along as the music plays, we can already tell we’re going to be obsessed with this new single, which will officially be released on Feb. 16.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Sel’s fashion week look?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.