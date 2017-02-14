PewDiePie Dropped By Maker Studios After Stunning Fans With Anti-Semitic Video

REX/Shutterstock

PewDiePie has been cut from Disney’s Maker Studios’ payroll after allegedly posting several anti-Semitic videos to his YouTube channel. Get all the details on the controversy here.

27-year-old Swedish YouTube star PewDiePie, aka Felix Kjellberg, has been fired by Disney’s Maker Studios after posting a video on Jan. 11 that showed two men laughing while holding up a banner that said “Death to all Jews.” After that, PewDiePie posted nine other videos with anti-Semitic remarks or “Nazi imagery,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Disney, who had a multi-million deal with Felix, decided to end their relationship with the YouTube star after that. “Although Felix has created a following by being provocative and irreverent, he clearly went too far in this case and the resulting videos are inappropriate,” a Maker spokeswoman said in a statement. “Maker Studios has made the decision to end our affiliation with him going forward.”

“I was trying to show how crazy the modern world is, specifically some of the services available online,” PewDiePie wrote when he took to Tumblr to defend his recent videos. “I think it’s important to say something and I want to make one thing clear: I am in no way supporting any kind of hateful attitudes.”

PewDiePie is YouTube’s top star with over 53 million subscribers and he’s also Maker’s most high-profile creator. He is known for the clips he posts of himself giving hilarious commentary while playing video games, his YouTube Red reality series Scare PewDiePie, and digital gaming network Revelmode.

Felix has caused drama on social media before, having been suspended from Twitter in the summer of 2016 after he made comments about ISIS and put up a graphic profile picture.

