Nick Viall knew sleeping with Corinne Olympios wouldn’t have been such a good idea. The hunky ‘Bachelor’ star reveals on ‘Ellen’ the exact reason why he turned down having sex with Corinne, and it has something to do with his exes Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe!

Ellen DeGeneres, 59, brings up that super awkward moment on the Feb. 13 episode of The Bachelor when Nick Viall, 36, decided not to sleep with Corinne Olympios, 24, and sent her away. “I’ve made my mistakes,” Nick says when Ellen notes it was mature of him not to go there with Corinne. During his stints on The Bachelorette, Nick slept with BOTH Andi Dorfman, 29, and Kaitlyn Bristowe, 31. His trysts with them caused a lot of drama with the other contestants.

“For me, nothing physical was going to happen because I had to focus on the other relationships,” Nick continues. “But I wanted to make sure that Corinne didn’t feel like she made a mistake or that she did take the time to spend more time with me. She didn’t get a one-on-one at that point, so you’re constantly trying to juggle, trying to make the person in front of you feel good. They’re taking the time, but you have to think about the other relationships. So I had to say no.”

Ellen tries to get Nick to spill some details about who he chooses in the end, but Nick is super tight-lipped, as always. The only thing he says is that he is “maybe” in love at this moment. Come on, Nick! Give us more!

He also gushes about Rachel Lindsay, 31, becoming the franchise’s first black bachelorette. “Rachel and I had an amazing amount of chemistry from the very first night – she got the first impression rose,” he says. “I’m very excited for her. I think she’s going to be an amazing bachelorette.”

