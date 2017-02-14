Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy: ‘DWTS’ Pros Reveal 1st Pic Of Infant Son

Splash News

Peta Murgatroyd gave birth to her and Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s 1st child several weeks ago, but they haven’t revealed a photo of him until now! The proud parents showed off their darling little one on Valentine’s Day, and already fans are totally in love with the precious newborn! Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think he looks more like Peta or Maks?

Peta Murgatroyd, 30, and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 36, welcomed their son, Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy, into the world on Jan. 4, and now, five weeks later, they finally released the first photo of him, and he is one cute baby! See the pic below.

Happy V-Day to my absolute number one ❤️ Thank you, I love you and I'm in love with us… #Family #babyChmerkovskiy #HappyValentinesDay A post shared by @maksimc on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:50am PST

While the tiny cutie came as a surprise for the Dancing With the Stars pros — especially because they wanted to wait until AFTER their 2017 summer nuptials to start a family — Peta and Maks were super excited about becoming parents right from the start. “I can’t wait to be a mom!” Peta gushed to People mag months before she gave birth.

And separately she told the publication back in June, “The timing is perfect, actually. I’ll have the baby in January and then I’ll still have about six months to prepare for the wedding.” “The baby will make a wonderful addition to the wedding party,” Maksim added. “A wonderful, tiny addition.”

Aw! And we could NOT agree more — just look at that adorable youngster! Hmm, maybe he’ll be the ring barer in his parents upcoming wedding? Either way, we hope there are more pics of the little guy to come — there’s no question these two are beyond lucky!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — isn’t Peta and Maksim’s son adorable? Tell the sweet couple congratulations below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.