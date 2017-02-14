Click to Skip Ad
16 Kiss Cam Moments That Accurately Describe The Valentine’s Day You’re Having

Tue, February 14, 2017 1:35pm EST by Add first Comment
Courtesy of Instagram
How’s your Valentine’s Day going so far? — Has it been an epic fail, a tremendous success, or are you just laughing it off? Whether you’re single or taken on the day of love, here’s 16 hilariously relatable kiss cam moments that will describe the type of day you’re having! We’re dying over these…

Valentine’s day is a rollercoaster of a holiday for just about everyone. It’s the struggle of being single on Feb. 14, or deciphering if the person you’re not too sure you’re officially dating will celebrate the holiday with you, or it’s the struggle of finding the perfect plans for your special someone. Either way, we’re about to sum up your Valentine’s Day experience in a few epic kiss cam moments, or fails.

Below, we have 16 kiss cam gifs that will explain your situation perfectly. You just have to find the one that applies to you, of course. Check out the 16 scenarios we thought fit the bill for every kind of Valentine’s Day experience…

We like to call this, the bitter sweet fail. The top couple has a sweet moment, while the bottom couple has a bitter fail. No one wants a beer to the head…

f14qyxz

Ladies and gents, we present you with the double-take. This woman was the star of the kiss cam, twice. So, obviously she had to please the crowd, right?

kiss-cam-everybody

Pure shock. Check out this guy who was smack-dab in the middle of a very unexpected smooch. It’s safe to say, he most likely still dreams of this moment, and not by choice.

kiss-cam-wtf

This one is always hard to watch… Take witness to the most epic proposal fail of all time. There’s no worse place to lose a diamond ring than in a packed stadium…

giphy

In the words of Stephanie Tanner, RUDE! This guy clearly had his priorities straight. A smooch from his lady was not worth spilling his beer. And, check out the chug action on this guy… Hopefully there was a diamond or something good at the end of that cup.

kiss-cam-love-my-beer

Teamwork makes the dream work. These two athletes high-fived with a kiss, and we’re not mad about it!

kiss-cam-hockey

This next one is the definition of not being on the same page, whatsoever. She went with the comical approach, and he took the romantic road…

Valentine’s Day Cocktails — SEE PICS

kiss-cam-open-mouth

Now, this, is the ultimate joke gone RIGHT. Lol.

kiss-cam-gif-51

This is a chick you don’t want to mess with. Get off your phone, man! Check out the mic drop at the end!

kiss-cam-hold-on

When you just have the wrong idea…

kiss-cam-dugout

This is definitely an argument that they took home with them. Yikes.

kiss-cam-girlfriend-steal

David Beckham. That is all.

tafy5ug

When in doubt, you kiss the goat.

kiss-5

Talk about an animal. In the mascot’s defense, the cop was handsome…

police-kiss-cam

This is the meaning of weighing your options…

kiss-cam-old-lady

Has anyone ever mistaken you and your sibling for a couple on a date? Yup.

dv8hwt6

HollywoodLifers, have you ever had a kiss cam fail? Tell us your story, below!

