Justin Bieber Reveals He Doesn’t ‘Have A Valentine’ After Selena & The Weeknd’s Hot Date

Poor Justin Bieber doesn’t have anyone to share his love with on Feb. 14! The lonely pop star took to Instagram to reveal that he’s ‘got no Valentine,’ while on the verge of tears! See his heartbreaking video confession, right here.

Any girl would probably be thrilled to be Justin Bieber’s Valentine, and yet the 22-year-old “Coldwater” singer was forced to admit that he’s spending the holiday of love all by himself! On Feb. 14 he posted a sappy Instagram story where he says that he has “no Valentine!” Awwww.

“I got no food, I got no job, our pets’ heads are falling off, I got no Valentine,” he said, nearly weeping at the end. At first it seems like he’s genuinely upset, but don’t fret! He’s actually quoting beloved comedy film Dumb and Dumber.

However, he did add the Valentine part at the end, and we can’t help but wonder if it has something to do with the fact that his longtime ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez was just spotted making out with her new beau The Weeknd on a private yacht. On top of that, she threw him a $30,000 birthday party on Feb. 13, and that’s a bigger gesture than anything she’s ever done for Justin. That’s enough to make any guy think about the good old days, Valentine’s Day or not!

Justin hasn’t been linked to anyone romantically in quite a while. The last time was nearly 6 months ago, when he was spotted out frequently with Sofia Richie, and that very quickly fizzled out. Maybe he’s just feeling a little lonely today. Feel better buddy!

