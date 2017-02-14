‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks Makes NYFW Debut 1 Year After Prison — Sexy Pics

REX/Shutterstock

America’s hottest felon, Jeremy Meeks, walked the runway at his first New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 13! Jeremy made all the girls swoon with his ripped body and gorgeous baby blues. ‘Hot Felon’ also had some major celebrities sitting front row watching him, including Kylie Jenner and Tyga!

Jeremy Meeks, 33, walked the NYFW runway for the first time at Philipp Plein’s show at the New York Public Library. “Hot Felon” may have gotten famous for his mugshot, but he’s making a name for himself after getting his life back on track. Jeremy’s chiseled cheekbones, piercing blue eyes, and buff body were on full display on the catwalk. He’s clearly got a knack for modeling!

Kylie Jenner, 19, Tyga, 27, Paris Hilton, 35, and Madonna, 58, were just a few of the celebs sitting front row at the show watching Jeremy make his grand entrance at NYFW. Jeremy’s ready to make a career out of modeling and has become friends with some pretty important people. He posted a sexy shirtless Instagram photo with Carine Roitfeld, the former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris on Feb. 12.

Jeremy’s NYFW debut comes nearly a year after he was released from prison. He was arrested in 2014 on felony weapons charges and sentenced to two years in prison. His sexy mugshot broke the internet in 2014 after the Stockton, California police department released his hot shot on its Facebook page.

HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Kendall Jenner, 21, had a bit of a crush of Jeremy when his mugshot went viral. Maybe they’ll walk in a show together!

If you’re still crushing hard on “Hot Felon,” it’s going to remain just a crush. Jeremy is a happily married man. He’s also got three kids! A biological son, who is Jeremy’s mini-me, and two step-children from his wife’s previous relationship.

