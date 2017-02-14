Ivanka Trump Sits Behind The Oval Office Desk & Voters Are Furious — See Pic & Reaction

Courtesy of Twitter

The First Family is coming under fire…AGAIN! When Ivanka Trump shared a photo of herself sitting behind the Oval Office desk, voters ripped her to shreds for taking the important role of America’s President so lightly. We’ve got the picture & wild reactions!

America came THIS CLOSE to electing their first female president in 2016, but instead they voted for Donald Trump. Despite his bitter rivalry with Hillary Clinton, it appears the business mogul has no issue with the idea of a woman president, since he let his daughter, Ivanka Trump, 35, sit at the head of the Oval Office. The picture shows Ivanka seated at the desk with Donald one on side, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the other. Voters are pissed because that seat should be reserved for POTUS ONLY, and her sitting there feels like a mockery!

@IvankaTrump The symbolism of women having a seat at the table is lost on me. I see a woman behind daddy's desk. — Onwards to The Edge (@onwards2theedge) February 14, 2017

People are upset over this 'inappropriate' photo of Ivanka Trump sitting at her father's desk — Bettie NorbergBohm (@BettieNorbergBo) February 14, 2017

Things That Make Liberals Upset: Ivanka Trump Sitting At POTUS Desk.. https://t.co/SK5COPvgaP — David (@DancrDave) February 14, 2017

@IvankaTrump as much as I like your father Mr. President and you, you should NOT seat on his chair and behind this desk, which are symbolic. — Wren (@Wren907) February 14, 2017

@IvankaTrump Inexplicable bad taste. Disrespect for the Office. Sit on your father's knee for a photo op… but not behind the POTUS' desk. — Ellen Cara Boulder (@ECBFlowers) February 14, 2017

@IvankaTrump you did nothing to gain that seat at the table other than being born to a rich father with a tie that's too long — steven j. horowitz (@speriod) February 13, 2017

@LisaMcBurns @Impeach_D_Trump @IvankaTrump The first woman photographed in that seat should be the one who's earned it. Not this little twit — Michelle Robinson (@MEngemann1976) February 14, 2017

The general opinion seems to be that Ivanka should stay FAR AWAY from anything related to politics. She doesn’t have any experience, but then again, neither does her father. While Barack Obama was President, we never saw pictures of Sasha or Malia inside the Oval Office, so why does Ivanka get a free pass? Despite the controversy, the blonde bombshell INSISTS on helping out around the White House. “Unofficially, she will be Donald’s closest adviser,” a source told US Weekly, noting that she’s dedicated to working a 19-hour shift almost every single day.

Hey, we can’t hate on a great work ethic! Things are already looking up for the businesswoman — in more ways than one! Apparently her meeting with the Canadian Prime Minister went VERY well, since she was caught giving him goo-goo eyes. Ivanka might have the hots for Justin! When he spoke, Ivanka gazed at him like he was the the glazed donut sitting on a shelf. (It’s Valentine’s Day and all we can think about is dessert). Justin IS a married man, but there’s no harm in just looking.

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Ivanka sitting at the Oval Office desk? Pro or against?

