Donald Trump Crashing Weddings In Mar-a-Lago? See Odd Pics With Bride & Wedding Party

Courtesy of Instagram

Is Donald Trump filming ‘Wedding Crashers 2’? The President made an unexpected pitstop at a wedding when he was in Palm Beach, FL, on Feb. 11, and he even made a speech! The internet went wild after photos and videos of a very happy Trump with a bride and her wedding party surfaced and you have to see it all right here!

Move over Vince Vaughn, 46, and Owen Wilson, 48, because Donald Trump, 70, is the latest wedding crasher… maybe! The president was photographed smiling from ear-to-ear with a blushing bride and her wedding party at Mar-a-Lago Estate in Palm Beach, FL over the weekend [Feb. 11]. As soon as the photos surfaced, the internet thought Trump was actually a wedding crasher!

But, don’t get too excited… we’re unfortunately not getting a Wedding Crashers 2. In fact, it turns out that the President was actually on the guest list of Carl Henry Lindner IV and Vanessa Jane Falk‘s wedding. The Newlyweds married at Mar-a-Lago Estate, which is actually owned by Trump. The groom’s parents have been members at the prestigious landmark for years, according to TMZ, and they personally invited the president to the wedding about a week ago. Trump told the family that we would try to make an appearance at the ceremony if he was close by, however, they didn’t really expect the 45th President of the United States to show up.

But, it turns out that Trump was actually in town on the weekend of the wedding. He was in FL with Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe to deal with a missile firing by North Korea and Trump brought him along for the wedding fun! Upon their unexpected arrival — in the presidential limo — the wedding party was snapping photos, and Trump obviously had to make a cameo. Trump even admitted that he brought Shinzo Abe to the wedding in a video captured by a guest [watch it above]! “I said, ‘Come on, Shinzo. Let’s go over and say hello,’ ” the president told the crowd, before revealing that guests got some pretty epic snaps with Abe.

The newlyweds, Carl and Vanessa, told the site that Trump hung around for about 30 minutes, and he even delivered a speech. Oh, we would’ve loved to be a fly on the wall for that one, but you can catch a part of it in the video above! He wished the couple well, and revealed to the crowd of people, who surrounded him with their cell phone cameras, that he knew both families very well.

Although the Japanese PM was with Trump at the wedding, there’s been no photo evidence [so far] of his attendance. Social media goers went wild when the photos of Trump and the women in pink gowns surfaced, because some thought that he should have been, you know, leading the country. And, some people thought it was quite nice of him to stop by.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Trump’s wedding photos? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.