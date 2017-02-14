Ricki Lake & Late Ex-Husband Christian Evans: A Look Back At Their Romance

Courtesy of Twitter

Ricki Lake made a heartbreaking announcement on Feb. 14 when she revealed that her ex-husband and ‘beloved soulmate,’ Christian Evans, had passed away after a struggle with bipolar disorder. Take a look at their love story here.

When former talk show host Ricki Lake, 48, announced on Instagram and Facebook on Feb. 14 that her ex-husband Christian Evans had died after a battle with bipolar disorder we were completely devastated for her. “It is with a heavy heart that I share that my beloved soulmate, Christian Evans has passed,” Ricki captioned a beautiful pic of the pair smiling at each other. “The world didn’t understand this man, but I did. He succumbed to his life long struggle with bipolar disorder.”

Ricki and the jewelry designer began dating in the summer of 2010, got engaged in August 2011 and married on April 8, 2015 after eloping. Sadly, the couple went on to separate two years after their nuptials, on Oct. 9, 2014 and then filed for a divorce just one week later. Ricki cited “irreconcilable differences,” as the reason behind the split. Their divorce was “quietly finalized” in April 2015, according to RadarOnline.

Back in 2011 the actress told PEOPLE that Christian was just a “normal guy.” “We met through my best friend. He’s a nobody but he’s somebody to me. He’s everything to me,” she said to the magazine, gushing over Christian. How romantic!

Ricki’s message about her ex-husband is just so hauntingly beautiful we can’t even imagine what she must be feeling right now. Our thoughts and prayers are with her and the rest of Christian’s loved ones during this dark time.

