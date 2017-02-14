Christian Evans Dead: Ricki Lake Shockingly Reveals Her Ex Has Died After Bipolar Battle

REX/Shutterstock

This is absolutely heartbreaking. Actress Ricki Lake revealed on Feb. 14 that her ex-husband Christian Evans has passed away after a struggle with bipolar disorder. Get the details on his tragic death here.

Ricki Lake, 48, published an absolutely devestating message on Instagram and Facebook on Feb. 14 announcing the death of her ex-husband Christian Evans. “It is with a heavy heart that I share that my beloved soulmate, Christian Evans has passed,” the former talk show host wrote. “The world didn’t understand this man, but I did. He succumbed to his life long struggle with bipolar disorder.”

“For anyone who has ever lost a family member or friend to mental illness, my heart goes out to you,” Ricki continued. “I am a greater person for having known him and spent the past 6 and a half years of my life with him. He was a man of love and what mends my broken heart today is knowing that he is finally at peace and his spirit is free.”

Ricki and Christian were married from 2012 – 2015, but it is completely clear from her message that she still cared so deeply for her ex. Our thoughts are with Ricki and other members of Christian’s family during this difficult time.

