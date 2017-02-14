Gigi & Zayn, Selena & The Weeknd & More Celeb Couples Who Define Relationship Goals

Courtesy of Twitter/CBS/SplashNews

Happy Valentine’s Day! Love is in the air, and it’s also the day that Hollywood’s hottest couples pull out all of the stops to celebrate their partners. From Gigi and Zayn, to Sel and The Weeknd, celeb couples aren’t afraid to flaunt their love. We’ve rounded up a list of star pairs who define relationship goals — See who made the cut!

Feb. 14 — The one day of the year where we’re forced to witness some type of couple’s situation happening around us. Whether it’s a flower delivery, an emotional friend, a Valentine’s day movie on television, or a simple reminder that you’ve found love or you haven’t, Valentine’s day is unavoidable. And, if you haven’t found love just yet, don’t worry — It’s coming!

However, do you know who has found love? Celebrities like Gigi Hadid, 21, and Zayn Malik, 24, Chrissy Teigen, 31, and John Legend, 38, Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26! These pairs and many more are the Hollywood couples who have defied all of the stereotypical breakup odds and they define relationship goals. Check out our list of stars who we believe are the ultimate romance models, and you can see them all in our gallery, above!

Beyonce, 35, and Jay Z, 47 — Despite the split rumors that rocked their relationship in 2016 — when Bey set the internet on fire with her alleged breakup album, Lemonade — these two are stronger than ever. In fact, they’re expecting twins! As you may know, Bey took to Instagram in the beginning of Feb. 2017 to announce the exciting news!

Ciara, 31, and Russell Wilson, 28 — These two are seriously straight out of a movie! The singer and the NFL pro only tied the knot in July 2016, but it feels like they’ve been together forever. And, the most exciting part? — Ciara and Russell are expecting their first child together!

Ayesha, 27, and Steph Curry, 28 — It doesn’t get any better than the Curry’s! Ayesha and Steph are the ultimate power couple. He’s one of the greatest NBA players and shooters of all time, and she’s a strong career woman who can cook a mean dish. And, they have the romance story we’ve all longed for — Ayesha and Steph are basically high school sweethearts! They met as teenagers at their church youth group. After a few years apart when they decided to pursue their careers, the pair reconnected and the rest is history from there!

Here’s more couples who made it on our relationship goals list!

Jenna Dewan, 36, and Channing Tatum, 36.

Neil Patrick Harris, 43, and David Burtka, 41.

Anna Faris, 40, and Chris Pratt, 37.

Gabrielle Union, 44, and Dwyane Wade, 35.

Adam Levine, 37, and Behati Prinsloo, 27.

Ellen DeGeneres, 59, and Portia di Rossi, 44.

Jennifer Aniston, 48, and Justin Theroux, 45.

Jessica Biel, 34, and Justin Timberlake, 36.

Olivia Wilde, 32, and Jason Sudeikis, 41.

Savannah, 30, and LeBron James, 32.

