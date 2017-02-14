REX Shutterstock

Tony Romo & Candice Crawford are officially expanding their family! And announcing the big news on Valentine’s Day, the news couldn’t have come at a more adorable time. We are SO happy for the sweet couple, and can’t wait to meet their newest addition come August. Get all the precious details here!

While Tony Romo‘s, 36, NFL career is a bit unclear right now, at least he knows ONE thing is for sure — he’s about to become a three-time dad! The Dallas Cowboy’s wife, Candice Crawford, 30, revealed she’s pregnant on Feb. 14 while chatting with hosts on KTCK 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket, and we can only imagine how thrilled the soon-to-be-family-of-five must be!

#BREAKING: Candice Romo just announced on @dfwticket that she and Tony Romo are expecting their third child in August. — SportsDay Cowboys (@dmn_cowboys) February 14, 2017

“We will be expecting our third little Romo offspring this August,” Candice gushed on the radio show — aw! As for the sex of the baby, that has yet to be revealed. But after already having two sons, maybe they’ll finally get a daughter? Candice gave birth to their firstborn, Hawkins Crawford Romo, 4, back in 2012. And just two years later, little Rivers Romo, 2, came along. Now the boys get to be big brothers — how exciting!

But while the couple’s baby joy is certainly something to celebrate, right now Tony’s football career is a bit up in the air. After all, Tony is likely looking for employment at this point as he lost his Cowboys starting job to rookie Dak Prescott after suffering a preseason back injury. “We don’t know anything,” Candice commented on the subject. “We know just as much as you guys, and for a type-A planner personality, it doesn’t bode well. And I’m sure when we do [know something], Tony will be the guy to tell you.”

So it looks like Romo number three could be born anywhere at this point — not just Texas! “There’s so many variables and things that can take place that my mom has always said, ‘You just don’t cross that bridge until you get there.’ And I just don’t really worry about it until it comes,” Candice added. “We’re not really worried about it. We’re just going to see it as it comes.” Sounds like a good plan to us. Congrats again, you two!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited Tony and Candice are expanding their family? Congratulate the happy couple below!

