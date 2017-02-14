Burger King Offers ‘Valentine’s Adult Meal’ Complete With A Sex Toy — How To Get One

Talk about letting you have it your way. Burger King revealed an odd new addition to their menu on February 14, the adults only Valentine’s Day meal. Just like the kid’s meal, it comes with a fun toy inside — just not the kind you’re thinking of. So, where can you get one of these babies?

When you think “romantic evening at home with my loved one,” you totally think Burger King, right? The fast food giant is trying to woo customers on Valentine’s Day into bringing home greasy burgers and fries, and a little something more special, to make the evening with your loved one perfect.

No need to go out and buy something scandalous to spice up the night; Burger King’s taken care of that for you, baby. After 6:00pm, select locations are offering the Adult Meal, which will only be served to customers aged 18+. The meal includes two Whoppers, two fries, two drinks, two beers, and “a romantic ADULT TOY inside” (emphasis Burger King).

Don’t think that the adult toy is totally scandalous, though. As Burger King explains, it’s one of three items: a satin blindfold, a head massager, or a feather duster. Mostly PG-13! Nothing says “romance” like being fed french fries while blindfolded!But sorry, guys; Burger King’s Adult Meal is only available on Valentine’s Day in locations in Israel. So if you’re not there, you won’t get the chance to enjoy that evening of fun.

The Fifty Shades Darker team really dropped the ball (gag) on this one; this could have been the perfect promotional tool for the movie! Imagine how much better the movie could’ve been with Christian Grey scarfing down Whoppers the entire time!

HollywoodLifers, are you bummed you can’t get a Burger King Adult Meal? Tell us what you think of the meal in the comments!