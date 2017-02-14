9 Current TV Characters We’re Asking To ‘Be Mine’ This Valentine’s Day

Image Courtesy of NBC

Not everyone is lucky enough to have a mate on Valentine’s Day, but luckily, we all have our favorite characters. This year, we’re counting down the characters on TV that we’re completely swooning over. From ‘This is Us’ to ‘Outlander,’ some of the best TV shows have the best men.

9. Corey Hawkins as Eric Carter

Alright, he puts his life at risk repeatedly but let’s remember one thing: Eric’s first priority was keeping his wife safe — plus he really wanted to start a family with her!

8. Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan

Somehow, Matt has survived so freaking long in Mystic Falls and let’s not forget how sweet he was with Elena… and Caroline… and Bonnie as a friend of course.

7. Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Raegan

Sure, he may put his job first but ultimately all he cares about is his family and his wife’s feelings; anyone would be lucky to be with him!

6. Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser

Jamie would go above and beyond to protect his lady; he’s one of the bravest on TV, and well, not so bad to look at.

5. Dylan O’Brien as Stiles Stilinski

No description is really needed, except that he’s Stiles. Come. On.

4. Tom Austen as Jasper Frost

So even though he has quite a history, at the end of the day if Jasper’s into you, he’s basically putting his life on the line for you.

3. Colin Donnell as Dr. Rhodes

Dr. Rhodes is loyal and real, even though he brings his job home with him. He can definitely have a good time, while connecting on a deeper level. Plus, he actually cares.

2. Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones

Oh Jughead Jones. I know this sounds like an odd one, but Jughead doesn’t let people in — when he does, he gives them his all.

1. Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson

I know this one doesn’t need much convincing, but we have a feeling Jack would somehow plan the perfect Valentine’s Day no matter how much time or money he had.

HollywoodLifers, which TV character is your favorite?

