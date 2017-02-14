Kel Mitchell Announces Wife’s Pregnancy With ‘Good Burger’ Photo You Will Love

Courtesy of Instagram/Josephine Clarke

It’s a ‘Good Burger’ pregnancy! Kel Mitchell and his wife Asia Lee announced that they are expecting their first child together in the most epic way, Feb. 14! The couple revealed the exciting news with a ‘Good Burger’ themed photoshoot and it’s the best thing you’ll see all day!

Kel Mitchell, and Asia Lee are expecting their first child together! The couple announced the baby news on Instagram on Valentine’s Day with a Good Burger-themed photo! Kel reprised his role as Ed and posed with a hilarious pout while he held a burger and his pregnant wife, of course. Asia gazed at her comedian husband while she held an orange soda, Kel’s signature drink on his hit show, Kenan & Kel.

The pair rocked Good Burger hats that looked like they were straight from the movie set and we’re officially having major 90’s nostalgia! “We have a bun in the oven!”, Kel captioned his photo, adding, “Thank you @therealasialee for being the best wife to me the best friend to me and now the best mom to our blessed baby!! I love you so much!” SO cute!

Asia Lee posted the same photo to her Instagram with the hashtag, “SURPRISE”. She thanked her hubby for his love from day one and showered him with love. She looked stunning while she showed off her bare baby bump and we’re obsessed!

Kel’s 1997 film alongside his longtime friend, Kenan Thompson, 38, was a major hit at the box office. And, this isn’t the first time Kel reprised his famous role. He reunited with Kenan on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in 2015 for a Good Burger reunion and it was the greatest seven minutes of our life. Kel portrayed his old character, Ed, Good Burger’s manager and Kenan played a construction worker who was not amused by Ed [aka, Kel].

Kel and Asia Lee tied the knot on Jan. 8, 2012, and this will be the first child for the hilarious couple. There has been no word on the baby’s sex or when their precious child will arrive.

