Amy Schumer Is ‘Obsessed’ With BF Ben Hanisch — See Their Passionate V-Day Posts

Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch might be confused as to how Valentine’s Day works. The comedienne and her boyfriend both shared romantic wishes to the other on Feb. 14. However, it takes a good sense of humor to see through their strange obsession with one another.

Amy Schumer, 35, and Ben Hanisch, 30, are a match made in hysterical heaven. The pair both took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day 2017 to wish the other a happy day… in their own unique way. Where Amy shared a throwback video of the two caught in a passionate embrace, Ben kept things classy and focused on himself. Seriously, the images might not be new, but they are the funniest thing you’ll see all day.

I love you valentine and you too Ben! A post shared by @amyschumer on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:55am PST

“I love you valentine,” wrote the Trainwreck star, “and you too Ben!” You’ll recognize her video, in which she and Ben furiously make out, from 2016. Amy and Ben were caught on the Kiss Cam at the Mets game on Sept. 25. It’s funny because of how inappropriate it is. In case you’re wondering, that’s Amy’s father seated next to her. She and the furniture designer celebrated their first anniversary on Nov. 19.

Ben proved he was on top of his game, sharing his post before Amy did hers. Whatever brownie points he won, though, might have been lost with the writing of his caption. “Happy vday to this lady,” he said. “She’s obsessed with me but it’s cool.” Unfortunately, he isn’t making reference to the hit 2009 thriller starring Beyoncé, Ali Larter, and Idris Elba.

Happy vday to this lady. She's obsessed with me but it's cool A post shared by benhanisch (@benhanisch) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:58am PST

Of course, it isn’t a shock Amy has a pretty big funny bone. She and Goldie Hawn, 71, were the best part of this year’s Golden Globe ceremony. That awards show also proved that she has it out for anyone else named Amy. We also wouldn’t expect her to keep a man who didn’t make her laugh. So we are glad, at the end of the day, that this relationship seems to be going strong. There are so many other issues bombarding us every day, it is one less thing to worry about.

HollywoodLifers, do you wish you and your significant other could be as funny as Amy and Ben? Do you think they’re in it for the long haul?!

