Amanda Bynes Pregnant After Getting Engaged? Responds To ‘Fake’ Twitter Account Rumor

Amanda Bynes may have a bun in the oven! A Twitter account claiming to be run by the actress announced on Feb. 14 that she took a pregnancy test that came up positive, but now her verified account is saying that news is straight up fake.

Amanda Bynes, 30, is slamming a Twitter account that claims to be run by the actress after the user posted both engagement and pregnancy announcements over a 24 hour period. “I really wish Twitter would take the account in question down, I’m not sure why they are refusing to do so,” Amanda wrote on Feb. 14 after the Twitter account @PersianLa27 tweeted a pic of the actress in a doctor’s office, along with a message that announced her pregnancy.

“Happy Valentines Day! At the gynos office with Matt to see if I am indeed pregnant! The home test says I am but I need a 2nd opinion!!” the user, claiming to be Amanda, wrote in the tweet. “Matt” is Amanda’s fiancé, according to the account, which announced their engagement on Feb. 13, along with several pictures of the couple and even a diamond ring.

I really wish Twitter would take the account in question down, I'm not sure why they are refusing to do so. — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) August 24, 2016

I am not @persianla27. I am not getting married and I am not pregnant. I don't understand why twitter won't take @persianla27 down. — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) February 14, 2017

I have asked repeatedly. This person continues to impersonate and harass me and twitter needs to take the account down. — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) February 14, 2017

Amanda’s parents’ lawyer, Tamar Arminak, chimed in following the engagement announcement, claiming that the account was in fact fake and the person behind it had hacked into the “What A Girl Wants” actress’ Instagram account. “She isn’t engaged,” Tamar told Hollyscoop. “Ashley Banks’ the twitter account isn’t hers. Someone is using pics from Instagram without her permission and posting them on this Ashley Banks Twitter making up stories. Same with the picture of her and her friend last night. All these pics are from her Instagram that someone is using or leaking.” Shortly after this interview the pic of the actress at the gynecologist office was tweeted.

Tamar’s claims don’t really clear things up, seeing as Amanda’s verified Twitter and Instagram accounts had not been active (i.e., sending out pictures of her) since August 2016, until the tweets slamming the pregnancy and engagement rumors came out on Feb. 14. The @PersianLa27 account countered both the lawyer and Amanda’s verified Twitter account’s argument by saying that she did not actually have control over that account anymore.

“My parents and lawyer are the only ones with access to @amandabynes! They have banned me from using any sort or form of social media!” she tweeted. “My ‘parents’ & THEIR lawyer have banned me from social media and have banned me from access to my $10.7 million dollar fortune!”

Okay, seriously, what’s going on here?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Amanda is really behind the “fake” account? Do you think she may actually be pregnant? Give us all your thoughts below!

