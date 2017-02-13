Westminster Dog Show Live Stream: Watch The 2017 Competition Online

Courtesy of Instagram

Are you ready for the dogs? The first night of the 2017 Westminster Kennel Club’s dog show takes place on Feb. 13, with some of the cutest and coolest canines competing for Best In Show. Don’t miss a single second of this adorable event!

Four different groups of dogs will steal the spotlight during the Feb. 13 broadcast of the Westminster Kennel Club dog show. Animal lovers will get a chance to see the hound, herding, toy and non-sporting groups strut their stuff, with the best of each group advancing to the final round. This exciting promenade of pooches is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET so be sure to tune in to watch.

The hound group contains 33 breeds of dogs, from afghan hounds to beagles to dachshunds to Portuguese podengo pequenos. The hound group has only won Best In Show six times in the show’s 140 years, with the most recent winner coming in 2015.

Tashtins Looking For Trouble, aka “Miss P,” a Beagle (15 inch), won the top prize that year, proving that she was indeed a very good dog. A life of fame awaited her, as she had a walk-on part in the Broadway musical Kinky Boots, before appearing on Good Day New York, The View and Fox & Friends.

Dogs from the Toy category (which contains breeds like the bearded collie, the Cardigan Welsh corgi, the Norwegian buhund and more) have found some success at the WKC dog show, taking the top honor 11 times. That’s more than the 10 times a non-sporting dog has won, the last victor being Surrey Spice Girl, a miniature poodle, in 2002.

However, that success is so much better than the Herding category. A herding dog hasn’t won Best In Show since Covy Tucker Hill’s Manhattan, a German shepherd, took the prize in 1987. Will this year be the one where the Herding dogs finally get their second Best In Show?

Are you excited to watch the 2017 Westminster Kennel Club dog show, HollywoodLifers?

